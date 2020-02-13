Bellevue Public Library had an eventful year and saw growth in the amount of visitors, card holders, programming and circulation material.
In fiscal year 2018-19, the library had 25,610 people attend its programs, 352,977 items in its circulation and 29,976 card holders.
Each of the figures were increase from the previous fiscal year — circulation by 13,074 items, attendance by 5,487 and card holders by 1,367.
The circulation figure represents materials of any type, including adult, children and teen print materials, e-books and computer lab materials.
Physical print materials remain strong, as there were around 300,00 checkouts for the year.
“Hopefully it all boils down to people choosing to use their library and to make use of the great collections and resources we have,” Library Director Julie Dinville said.
Dinville said a factor that helped the library grow was the amount of programs it offered in the past year.
In fiscal year 2018—19, the library had 875 programs for all ages, an increase from 706 the fiscal year prior.
“For all age levels, we have tried to come up with programs and events that we think would be of interest to the community,” Dinville said.
From coloring with cops to a psychic pet medium, the library had a variety of events the public attended.
“The community is made up of people with a lot of different interests and needs and I think we are trying to respond to that and we’re always open to ideas,” Dinville said.
Looking to the future, Dinville said the library is looking to renovate the current building.
“We are in a building that is 44 years old and certainly even just the electrical infrastructure of our building is not meeting the needs of a 21st century building,” Dinville said.