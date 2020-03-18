For some five decades, the Bellevue Leader every January named a Person of the Year. This year, we waited until the one-year anniversary of the Great Flood to recognize those who not just survived, but are retooling their lives.
The stories here represent our entire community. To you, who lost homes and businesses, and to you, who had your lives turned upside down —including the City of Bellevue—you are our People of the Year.
The City
In the direct aftermath of last year’s flooding, Mayor Rusty Hike vividly remembers being told by Federal Emergency Management Agency representatives that Bellevue’s full recovery could take three to four years.
That sounded like a stretch at the time, but now, Hike concedes this may be true.
“I couldn’t believe that number. I thought, OK, we will take care of this in a year and everything will be back to normal,” he said. “
But I’m kind of starting to believe them. I mean, it takes a long time to recover from a natural disaster like this.
“I think we are maybe a little bit ahead in that game. Hopefully in another year we will have all this stuff cleaned up and we will be on a new track.”
Properties close to the Missouri River like Haworth Park, Paradise Lakes, an industrial area and Offutt Air Force Base were hit the hardest when water from the Missouri and Brown rivers poured over their banks.
The goal for city leaders moving forward is clear: be prepared and take preventative action.
“We definitely know what the potential is now,” Hike said. “... So, I think we’ve got a good plan going forward and hopefully we will never see this again.”
Hike said there are times when it feels like the flood is in the rear view and others when it’s constantly on his radar. He knows for many, the latter is truer.
But through the turmoil, Hike said he saw he saw the community band together, persevere and deal with the tragedy head on.
“If there is a silver lining, this really exposed the community to how much they really were willing to help,” he said. “We even had the disaster teams come in days later and people wouldn’t even let the disaster teams help, because the neighbors were helping and people were helping people.
“The community stepped up big time.”
The business owner
Two days after his father died, 33 years of Tony Vernon’s work he put into his restaurant, Catfish Lake, was wiped out by flooding.
The restaurant, a storage shed and backup equipment all were affected, and he felt like he had to start from scratch.
“I don’t know that you can really put it into words,” Vernon said. “It was a bad month.”
Fortunately, a longtime family friend, Carol Strazdas, was looking to sell her family’s restaurant, The Lodge. Vernon took over in June and Catfish Lake moved from 1006 Cunningham Road to 16609 Clay St. in La Platte.
The business re-opened as Catfish Lake at The Lodge in July. Strazdas’s daughter came up with the name, and Vernon said he thought it was a nice fit.
Vernon now has to put in the long days he did when he first started the restaurant. He said he was working 100 hours a week then and pulling 80-hour weeks now.
“I’ve been doing that since we could get into the old place and start clearing that out because that was a mess to get that cleaned up, too,” he said.
The new digs are more cozy than the Cunningham Road building and the kitchen has bigger and better equipment, Vernon said. The transition has been interesting and overall going well, except for two break-ins and trouble replacing the reliable staff he had at the previous location.
“We’ve got good people here too, it’s just we just don’t have enough of them yet,” he said.
It’s been a long year and Vernon hopes for no more flooding, but Vernon said there are silver linings.
“It was definitely something to be reckoned with,” he said. “I’m an optimist; I always try and look for the brighter sides of it. Nobody got hurt.”
The Liers
When Sharon and Michael Lier returned to Paradise Lakes on March 30, the inside of their sprawling ranch-style home was coated with mud, sludge and debris left by passing floodwaters.
“The outside had corncobs all over it, garbage cans everywhere, sheds that we never had floated down, it was all just a mess,” Michael said.
It was supposed to be their retirement spot, a 2,100-square-foot haven where they could happily spend the rest of their days. That all changed in an instant on March 15, when City of Bellevue officials evacuated the entire Paradise Lakes community. The couple had 15 minutes to fill their two vehicles with whatever valuables would fit and hit the road.
Already reeling from the stress of the evacuation, the Liers on Saturday dealt with more trauma as they buried Michael’s mom, Gerda, who had recently passed, at an Omaha cemetery. At a post-burial gathering, the Liers learned from their children that Paradise Lakes was underwater.
Returning to the property more than a week later, the Liers were met with eerie silence, with the exception of one sound.
“The smoke alarms were constantly going, and you could hear them around the neighborhood,” Sharon said. “It was like this eerie silence, except you could hear all these smoke alarms. The water made them go off, I guess.”
While thoughts of the flood are never far away, the couple has shown resilience. For about four months, a customer of Sharon’s – she works as an insurance agent – provided the Liers a place to stay while they gathered their footing and figured out their next move.
That decision was ultimately renting a Ralston duplex and piecing their lives back together.
“It finally feels like home, we really like it,” Sharon said.
Even with their lives slowly being mended, there are always reminders of what’s lost. So many items tied to memories or those holding sentimental value are gone. But, Sharon said she believes there are many positives to come.
This was reflected, she said, in a ‘thank you’ note Michael wrote to some of his work friends who jump-started a gift card donation for the couple.
“In the ‘thank you’ note, Michael put in there, ‘Sharon and I are on a brand new adventure, just like when we got married 40 years ago,’” she said, with a laugh. “So that kind of stuff really lifted my spirit.”
The Thomes
Summers at Hanson Lakes communities south of Bellevue are normally filled with time on boats, fishing and other lake amusements, so it was very odd that Duane Thome felt isolated last year.
“You felt like it was kind of like a ghost town,” he said.
The Hanson Lakes communities, near the Platte River, were heavily damaged and many homes had to be demolished.
The home Thome and his wife, Judy, own was spared that fate. They bought the home in 2011, another year of historic flooding. Their home wasn’t damaged that year, so they thought they would be OK.
But when the levees protecting the community broke last year, Thome ended up with about 3 feet of water on the home’s lower level.
Thome couldn’t begin the restoration of the home until late April, and since he is retired he served as his own general contractor and spent long hours working on the home.
“I think Menard’s knew who I was after about two months because I was in there so often with things I needed to get,” he said.
The Thomes stayed in family members’ homes until early September, but he was fortunate because many homes were damaged beyond repair. He said he was glad he filled out a FEMA aid application as soon as he did because neighbors were still waiting to hear from the agency in the fall.
In spite of the devastation, Thome said the generosity and goodness of people who were willing to help stood out to him.
“I didn’t see too much negativity through the thing even though it was a disastrous event,” he said. “People are pretty resilient. That was really good to see.”
Residents of Hanson Lakes still feel nervous about the potential to flood again.
“I don’t think I could do it again, to do that rebuild again,” he said. “I put in long hours and hard work to get things back into place.”