Bellevue officials and two landowners who filed civil lawsuits against the city relating to the annexation of Normandy Hills and Cedar View sanitary and improvement districts are still waiting to hear Sarpy County District Court Judge Nathan B. Cox’s ruling.
In December 2019, a bench trial was held determining whether the two aforementioned SIDs are able to be annexed into the city’s corporate limits. Both Normandy Hills and Cedar View are part of a package consisting of nine sanitary and improvement districts and five additional miscellaneous plots, information from the city shows.
Darling International Inc. and Frank Krejci contend their properties, positioned north of Normandy Hills, are not urban or suburban in character and aren’t contiguous or adjacent with city limits, and therefore, ineligible for annexation.
In August 2019, the Planning Commission unanimously voted in favor of annexing Normandy Hills and Cedar View, as well as Phases 3 and 4 of Sunrise, Spring Creek, Colonial Pointe, Lakewood Villages, Pipers Glen, Orchard Valley and Kennedy Town Center. All but the Normandy Hills and Cedar View are now part of the Bellevue municipality.
The council was slated to have a third and final reading of two ordinances relating to the annexation of the pair of SIDS on March 17, however, that action was tabled. Now, the action is scheduled to happen during the body’s May 5 meeting. But, it’s possible a resolution may still not be reached if Cox’s verdict isn’t announced in the weeks or days prior.
“It has been tabled on the City Council agenda a couple of times,” City Attorney Bree Robbins said. “We were hoping to have a decision from the district court by now. If we have a decision from the district court by that (May 5) agenda, then we will know what we can do. If we do not have a decision, then it will be tabled probably until further this summer.”
As of last year, information provided by the city shows the nine SID plots have an assessed valuation of nearly $500 million. If Normandy Hills and Cedar View are successfully annexed, its estimated the nine SIDs will generate nearly $3 million in property tax revenue for the city, information released by city officials shows.
The miscellaneous lots, now also under city jurisdiction, add another nearly $969,000 of valuation and nearly $6,000 of tax revenue to the annexed package.
If Cox votes in favor of the plaintiffs, Robbins said city officials would need to decide whether to take the case to the Nebraska Court of Appeals. She said her recommendation would be – at this time – to not pursue Normandy Hills and Cedar View if the city receives an unfavorable ruling.
“If Judge Cox entered an order in favor of the Darling (International Inc.) and (Frank) Krejci properties, I would advise the City Council to not approve the annexation of Normandy and Cedar View, because we would not be contiguous or adjacent the city’s corporate boundaries,” she said.