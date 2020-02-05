Nearly a year after their former home was destroyed by flooding, the Bellevue Knights of Columbus Council #6192 is on the verge of christening its new home, and just in time for fish fry season.
Volunteers from the organization have spent the past month and a half adding carpet, painting, installing used kitchen equipment and building a bar at the new space at 1020 Lincoln Road in a strip mall on the corner of Lincoln Road and Harvell Drive.
“I just can’t wait for the rest of our membership to see it,” said Larry Reed, who managed the Knights’ former home on Industrial Drive. “I just can’t wait for the public to see what we’ve got here.”
The Knights bought and moved into the space formerly occupied by B&B Grill and Arcade and an adjacent bay. They knocked down a wall to combine the spaces and added a sprinkler system and bathroom.
It was “a nightmare” finding a new home, Reed said, but after the plumbers, electricians and other hired contractors finished their work, Knights volunteers put in hours of their time every day to get the new event space ready.
“Our members have been very good and did a lot of volunteer work,” he said.
A bridal fair on Sunday that is open to the public will be the venue’s first event. The Knight’s first fish fry is Feb. 28, and the group is still working on the logistics for parking, Reed said, with one possibly being to use a shuttle.
Last March’s flooding came during Lent, and the Knights did not offer fish frys until St. Mary’s Catholic Church stepped up and offered its parish center as a substitute venue.
The Knights will hold their regular meetings in the space, which can hold nearly 400 people. They hope the hall will be rented out regularly, Reed said.
An open green space directly north of the two bays, which the Knights also purchased, will be used for outdoor events such as an Oktoberfest celebration.