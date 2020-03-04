A 200-plus-unit mobile home park positioned south of Olde Towne that was decimated by last year’s flooding will soon be demolished, according to Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike.
The community, Paradise Lakes, has been sitting vacant and in disrepair for nearly a year since floodwaters wiped out its properties last March.
Hike said the plan is to finalize acknowledgments with individual homeowners and banks and have the project contracted in about a month.
If five structures are leveled daily, the mayor said the process would be completed in about a month-and-a-half to two-month window.
The city will handle the estimated $1.4 million demolition bill; however, Hike said the Federal Emergency Management Agency is expected to offset at least a portion of that expense.
Paradise Lakes was condemned by the Bellevue City Council in April 2019, and at the time, there was a great deal of discussion surrounding who would foot the demolition cost.
“There is a reassurance by FEMA that if the city goes in and does the demo ... it is a coverable expense by FEMA,” Hike said. “It is a reimbursable expense by FEMA.”
Howard “Howdy” Helm, Paradise Lakes’ owner, reportedly didn’t come up with the necessary funds to cover the demolition, largely leaving it for the city to deal with.
Hike said that once demolition work gets underway, a lien will be placed on the plot to ensure the city has its back covered financially.
“The seller is able to sell that property, so there is still a chance that he comes through with a buyer,” Hike said.
“If that happens then we will work with the new buyer, whether they are going to demo it, or we will continue with our demo.
“In any event, whether the buyer is going to pay for it (or) FEMA is going to pay for it, that land will be liened until it is paid back from the landowner or a buyer of it in the future.”
The goal is to have the majority of the demolition completed before the weather gets hot and bad smells once again plague residents living in that area.
The mayor said he’s optimistic the project will run smoothly.
“It’s going to be a professional demo company, so I don’t have answers to how they are going to do that,” Hike said. “But, it will be done right.”