Prior to four Bellevue West High School students tackling the biggest speech tournament of their lives, coach Becca Hier encouraged them to temper their expectations.
Visiting Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., students were about to compete in the nation’s largest high school speech tournament, one attracting competitors from 47 states and seven countries. Bellevue West and Millard North were the lone Nebraska competitors at Harvard, Hier said.
“Because they had been so successful all year, I didn’t want them to walk into Harvard and think that this is just another Nebraska tournament, because it’s not,” said Hier, a West English and forensics instructor.
Although expectations may have been managed, they were ultimately blown out of the water at the end of the three-day trip, held Feb. 14-16. The group of four, comprised of senior Darian Draft, sophomore Robyn Boyland, junior Tyson Forbes and senior Hannah Kost, placed in the top 15-25% of high school speech students nationwide.
Forbes placed 42nd out of 291 competitors in Dramatic Interpretation (top 16%), Draft placed 26th out of 207 in Informative Speaking (top 24%), and Boyland placed 52nd out of 348 competitors (top 16%).
“I could not be happier with them,” Hier said. “I was so proud … I could not have asked for a better showing, or a better group of kids.”
The forensics program has been a staple of West since its 1977 opening. Although its name oftentimes leads people to envisioning a crime scene or perhaps somebody dusting for fingerprints, the class is simply a platform for students to creatively present their thoughts and emotions through words and actions.
“We use the word ‘forensics’ because it’s tied to Latin roots, where you use evidence to create an argument, which is what I teach kids to do,” Hier said. “But, we do it from the perspective of writing and performance, whereas CSI does it with blood and guts.”
In total, Hier said she teaches forensics to 26 students encompassing two class periods. The season gears up in November, the Nebraska state tournament is held in March and nationals follow in late spring or early summer.
Although students have several opportunities to compete during the school year, Hier said she wanted to get some outside of their comfort zone by exposing them to the top-tier levels of high school speech. And what better place than Harvard University, the renowned Ivy League institution attended by eight U.S. presidents and countless gifted minds?
Logistically, it wasn’t possible for all 26 team members to attend. Students were required to pay their own way, and Hier noted how it was imperative each be a reliable young adult.
“We wanted to have a small enough group that it was manageable, since it was my first time going, as well,” Hier said. “The group had to be independent enough that they could handle that level of responsibility. One (student) could be on one side of campus, I could be off judging and the other three could be on the other side of campus.
“So, I had to know these were kids I could trust with this type of responsibility.”
For attending students, the Harvard trip served as a platform to showcase their abilities and have their voices heard. It also provided them with the opportunity to surround themselves with like-minded teens, many of whom are the best of the best at their craft.
While the talent pool was deep and undeniable, Draft noted how at its core it was just another tournament, albeit on a much larger playing field.
“One thing that always surprises me about tournaments, especially at the national level, is that we are all kind of just the same,” said Draft, who next year will attend the University of Nebraska—Lincoln on a speech scholarship. “It’s kind of cool to build it up in your head how everyone is so professional, but it’s really just a bunch of high school kids doing speech.”
Boyland, who competed in Original Oratory, used her allotted time to discuss with judges and audience members about how people need to be more intentional with their actions and a little less spontaneous.
Finishing in the top 56 out of nearly 350 entrants is a huge accomplishment; but, the most enjoyable part of the trip for Boyland wasn’t even her time in the spotlight.
“Being alone on campus (and) getting to walk around just by myself was a really empowering thing, because I never really ever get to go anywhere just by myself,” she said. “So it was putting me in the mindset for what college will be like in the upcoming years, seeing what it will be like to be on my own.”
The trip, Hier said, proved fruitful while it was happening and resulted in kids being more locked into their craft. Perhaps now she doesn’t feel like expectations need tempering.
“Given the success we have seen at Harvard, just in the week of being back, those four kids have already taken their performances to the next level,” she said. “And it blew my mind, I wasn’t ready for it.”
Now, the hope is that more West students will make the trek to Harvard during upcoming years.
“Our goal is to make this an annual trip,” Hier said. “Because it is so valuable, and listening to my students come back and sharing their experiences with our team, it’s unprecedented. I didn’t know what to expect, and they came back and were so excited and they have been talking to other students in the school and to middle-school students about all these opportunities.
“It’s all just so exciting. Because, I mean, it’s Harvard.”