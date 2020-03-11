The Bellevue Fire Department is working closely with Sarpy/Cass Health Department and following its recommendations in regard to potentially dealing with COVID-19, according to BFD Emergency Medical Services Supervisor Shari Lentsch.
Although there weren’t any confirmed cases in Bellevue or Sarpy County as of Monday afternoon, preventative action and having a clear-cut plan in place should the coronavirus appear is paramount, she said.
On Friday, Nebraska officials announced the state’s first coronavirus case: a 36-year-old Omaha woman who is believed to have contracted the illness while traveling with her father to the United Kingdom.
About 570 cases have been confirmed domestically and more than 111,000 nationally. There have been more than 3,850 deaths as a result, according to a report provided by Nebraska Medicine. As of Monday, Nebraska and Iowa had three confirmed coronavirus cases each.
“We are following, every day, with what the CDC comes out with,” Lentsch said of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “We also follow what the World Health Organization comes out with; they provide updates on an ongoing basis, as does the Department of Health and Human Services.”
She added the fire department has a medical director, physician medical director and an assistant physician medical director, all of whom stay in contact with CDC, state and local officials.
Right now, being prepared is the name of the game, she said.
“We are taking it day by day. We have put all the proper preparations into place and we would be ready if it does come here,” Lentsch said. “We are trying to plan for the worst, but hoping for the best. We obviously want to be ready to go should we need to be.”
Sarah Schram, health care director at the Sarpy/Cass Health Department, added her department is focusing on educating the community about ways to keep from getting infected, and is working with school districts, health care providers and other entities to make sure they have appropriate plans in place.
Schram said people should heed common advice like staying at home if they are ill; washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or an alcohol-based sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available; not touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; covering their nose and mouth with a tissue during coughs or sneezes and throwing the tissue in the trash; and frequently cleaning and disinfecting objects and surfaces.
Social distancing, or staying at least 6 feet, and 10 if possible, away from other people, can also keep someone safe, Schram said. COVID-19 is a respiratory disease, and respiratory droplets from coughs and sneezes can travel in the air, so keeping a safe distance can prevent an infection.
Lentsch said all Bellevue Fire Department’s part-time and full-time firefighters are EMS trained. Should they be forced to respond to a local or county case of COVID-19, enhanced personal protective equipment would be used.
“It’s what the CDC recommends for health care providers,” she said. “It’s just a higher level of personal protective equipment.”
In Lentsch’s line of work, dealing with serious life-and-death situations is a harsh reality. There’s no place for panicking. Plus, she and her team have seen and worked through other serious health scares.
“We just try to stay as aware as we possibly can be,” she said. “We prepare for the worst and (will) be ready if we have to deal with that. But, you know, there’s been a lot of things: SARS, avian flu, Ebola — lots of infectious diseases that we have seen out there.
“So, it’s a matter of trying to understand what we can about whatever the big, current infectious disease is, and doing all that we can to protect both the providers and the community. Just try to make sure that we have good practices in place before we actually need them.”