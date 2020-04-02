The Bellevue Fire Department is inching closer to being comprised exclusively of full-time squad members.
Currently, the department consists of 65 full-time firefighters and approximately 50 part-time members. Over the past two fiscal years, though, Fire Chief Perry Guido said an emphasis has been placed on increasing the number of full-time staffers.
This resulted in 10 new full-time firefighters joining the squad earlier this year. Guido said an additional three are expected to be hired by October — the end of fiscal year 2020 — and six more shortly after. This is being made possible by a portion of the department’s budget being allocated for the expense, as well as through the federal government’s Staffing for Adequate Fire & Emergency Response grant.
The fire chief said this inches his department closer to the desired full-time headcount of 82.
“Eventually, the idea is to convert fully to full time,” Guido said. “And we are getting very near to that, and that is really exciting because it changes the way we train, it increases our competency levels when you can work with the exact same people every day.
“That’s not to say our part time (firefighters) aren’t contributing — they are very good and very dedicated. But without the day-to-day training that we do, there is a little bit of a gap.”
Guido said Bellevue’s fire department is unique with its organizational structure. The majority of fire departments located throughout the Midwest are operated by a full-time staff. When the department transitioned to a full-time paid staff in April 2010, its model was based off of a small, one-engine fire department in Minnesota, Guido said.
“We kind of looked at that when we were all-volunteer, but the modifications that we’ve made for a city of this size, I don’t know of any other fire department that’s been able to do that,” Guido said. “And it’s not without its faults.”
Being dependent to a certain extent on part-time help, he said, can cause some issues. Staffing across the board is currently holding up well, but Guido noted that periodically there has been an ebb and flow regarding staff numbers.
With part-time firefighting not providing a sustainable income stream for most, inevitably there is some attrition.
“We traditionally experience a large turnover rate with part-time individuals,” the fire chief said. “And that has really been consistent over the years.”
But, he added that the part-time firefighter class held last fall was one of the deepest lineups he has seen during his tenure with the department. That, he said, was in stark contrast to the situation that presented itself a few years ago when the department was struggling to maintain its numbers.
It’s been a similar situation over the course of the last decade, he said.
By the end of this year, if all projected spots are filled, the department will be sitting at 74 full-time firefighters if all complete necessary training and certifications. That’s just eight firefighters off the magic number of 82.
Which is huge, Guido said, because it ensures BFD’s four precincts will be staffed appropriately at all times to handle the influx of call volume being seen as a result of the city’s growth through natural development and several recent annexations.
At certain points during the past two to three years, this hasn’t always been possible. This led to certain precincts being closed periodically which sometimes led to slower response times.
“Reallocating manpower and doing brownouts (closing precincts) are the two tools, really the only two tools that we have in place,” Guido said of when staffing numbers wane. “And of course we have mutual-aid agreements, but those will wear thin very quickly if you are using them as your response instead of just on occasion.”
Fortunately, Guido reiterated the department is currently sitting in a good spot. Although that is still subject to change, he said he feels good about the direction the Bellevue Fire Department is heading.
A lot of that positive feeling comes from working with city staff members whom he said have a vested interest in the department’s functionality moving forward.
“We’ve been put in a very good position right now, and I think we are going to solidify that position here in the next year or two,” Guido said. “I think we have an administration that has shown a commitment to making the department whole, the way it should have been made, you know, seven or eight years ago.
“So, they are playing catch-up, but they are doing a great job with it. We are very, very optimistic with the way things are going.”