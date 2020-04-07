Bellevue Fire Chief Perry Guido recently encouraged his command staff to think outside the box in relation to protecting the department’s employees and area residents as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
One area of focus is to ensure BFD staff is able to access the necessary personal protective equipment currently in high demand and oftentimes hard to acquire.
One of the identified areas of concern was the current and future shortage of N95 personal protective masks, which are one-use only. Through a collaborative effort involving the department, a local sign manufacturer, an HVAC company with UV lighting knowledge and engineer, BFD has been able to construct two large cabinets that each hold 12 N95 masks and utilize ultraviolet lighting to sanitize them.
This enables masks to be used three to five times before disposal, according to BFD Battalion Chief Kirk Schuster.
“Several individuals have been researching the UV technology that University of Nebraska Medical Center Biocontainment Unit was using, but were all falling short in finding availability of those specialty UV disinfectant products because they were out of stock,” according to a BFD news release.
With the current workflow, the UNMC Biocontainment Unit Lab was unavailable to test the cabinets and a manufacturing company in Brookings, South Dakota, offered to allow BFD to bring its new cabinets, where department representatives used their UV testing equipment to verify UV levels, provided information shows. On March 29, multiple tests were completed and submitted back to the engineer for review.
After a review of the data provided by the Fire Department, the engineer made a recommendation: if the N95 masks were placed in the new UV cabinets and processed for 10 minutes, the department would meet and exceed the standards being used by UNMC for its N95 mask decontamination.
“Bellevue Fire Department’s EMS division is working diligently to create a program similar to UNMC Biocontainment Unit to decontaminate N95 masks in the event that we have a shortage of this particular piece of personal protective equipment,” provided information says.
Although fire department representatives and all parties involved with the project say they realize there is no medical-grade certification, information provided through the news release suggested everyone involved is simply trying to be part of a solution.
“Our No. 1 goal is to provide the best level of protection and care, so we reached out to people from other industries to help us confirm that what we had built was going to meet and exceed recommendations from other medical facilities currently using this process.
“These units will be available and ready to put into service in the near future.”