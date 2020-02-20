Fire calls in Bellevue over the course of the past decade have skyrocketed by about 187%, according to information provided by Bellevue Fire Department Chief Perry Guido.
Much of that spike, Guido said, can be attributed to the City of Bellevue’s continued growth and expansion. City officials annexing new plots of land over the course of the last 10 years in conjunction with new housing units being erected naturally led to the influx in fire calls.
“Most of that, I would say, is because of the growth in apartment complexes — we’ve seen three or four big ones over the last 10 years,” said Guido, who took over as fire chief in 2009. “There’s one off of 25th (Street) and Capehart (Road), (Highway) 370 and Golden (Boulevard) and then, there are a few big ones in the Twin Creek area that were built.”
The influx in call volume can largely be attributed to upgraded fire monitoring systems used in newer apartments, residential homes and businesses. These systems, Guido said, are more sensitive to any fire or smoke cues which trigger a response from department officials.
In 2009, firefighters from Bellevue’s fire districts responded to 531 calls. Last year, that number jumped to 1,525. From 2009-2019, 2011 and 2018 were the only years where fire call volume decreased from the year prior.
It should be noted, the chief said, that fire calls are specifically categorized as any response that isn’t purely rescue centered. During the past two years, there have been about 2.6 to 2.8 rescue calls for every fire call, provided data shows.
“Any call that we make other than EMS is coded as a fire call,” Guido said. “So, if you go to an automatic fire detection, if you go to a weed fire, if you go to a spill — any of those are fire calls.”
Of those fire call responses, the chief said that yearly there are typically about 30 structure fires. That figure doesn’t include grass fires, he added.
Fire call volume across the department’s four fire districts is typically pretty constant; no district during Guido’s tenure as chief has been shown to produce more fire calls, or actual fires. In fact, he noted the overall unpredictability of fires year to year.
“In my 35 years of fighting fires — being a firefighter — we’ve never really been able to see a pattern overall,” he said. “Maybe in the first cold spell when furnaces are first being lit up for the first time you will have a few extra fires, but by and large they are unpredictable.
“You can have a long stretch where there is nothing, and then you can have fires left and right. I remember in my first four days here we had three big fires.”
In addition to development playing a big role in elevated fire call numbers, Guido highlighted how an Automatic Mutual Aid agreement established around summer 2013 between Bellevue Fire Department and squads out of Papillion and Omaha bolstered call figures.
Under a traditional Mutual Aid agreement, a fire unit with jurisdiction would arrive at a scene, assess the situation and call for appropriate backup as needed. The Automatic Mutual Aid agreement streamlined the process and allowed units in closest proximity to a fire call — regardless of jurisdiction —to respond.
“We are a closer fire station to properties that were in the rural fire protection for Papillion,” the chief said. “And so when a call would come in, we could get there faster with the first response than Papillion could because of their station locations. And (it’s) the same thing with Omaha and Bellevue with a few of our locations.
“So we started that Automatic Mutual Aid, which had never been done in the metro area, and that increased our call volume significantly. But, the benefit on that is that we also got the same benefit coming back.”
During the first two months of 2020, Guido said everything has really been business as usual regarding fires and call volume.
“We’ve had a few fires, but we had really rapid responses so they were contained,” he said. “But, the pattern hasn’t changed; we’ve got a few fires to start off this year but nothing is out of the ordinary, the pattern hasn’t changed — just hit and miss. It’s about consistent with what we’ve experienced in the last 10 years.”