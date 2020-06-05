The 2020 Bellevue Farmers Market will kick off its season June 13 from 8 a.m. to noon.
The market, held at Washington Park at 20th Avenue and Franklin Street in Olde Towne, will keep those hours each Saturday through Oct. 3.
In the past, the market usually started Memorial Day weekend. This year, it was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carol Blood, volunteer organizer and market manager, said there have been numerous changes to ensure a safe environment for patrons and vendors.
This year, the first hour of the Farmers Market will be reserved for senior citizens, pregnant women and those with underlying health conditions.
Visitors will also be asked to wear a mask as well as keep a recommended 6 feet distance away from others. Those who do not have a mask will be offered a complimentary one upon entry.
Market stands will be 10 feet apart to avoid congestion and vendors are required to wear gloves.
Vendors have been instructed to constantly sanitize their stations throughout market hours. There will also be no samples given out.
“We are also asking people to stay home if you’re sick,” Blood said. “We are going to be here all summer, so if you miss one Saturday because you’re sick, that’s alright.”
Some vendors, Blood said, will offer pre-orders to reduce the amount of contact in the market. Visitors interested should visit bellevuenefarmersmarket.com for a list of vendors and purchase options.
And on a case-by-case basis, those with disabilities and health conditions may set up a time for curbside pickup by calling Blood at 402-517-1446.
Blood said it is important, especially now, to support local vendors.
“If we want to keep this market alive, we have to find a way to keep our good vendors and we have to make sure they are making money this year or the market is going to go away,” she said.
“If we can’t find a way to make it work during the virus, then we are going to lose something that Bellevue citizens and people from the Omaha area enjoy.”
Live music and children’s activities will occur some weeks. Upcoming events will be posted on the market website.
“I think it is important we find our groove,” Blood said. “We have to figure out how we do the things we’ve done in the past while still respecting the fact we don’t want to spread COVID-19 to others.”
Blood said that while changes have been made, she looks forward to another year of the Farmers Market.
“This is an important step for our community and I hope that we’ve done the precautions properly so we can all enjoy an activity that has become a staple here in Bellevue,” she said.