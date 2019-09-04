Bellevue has scheduled its annual Fall Cleanup from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 5.
Drop off sites are city maintenance yards at 29th Avenue and Hancock Street, and 8252 Cedar Island Road (vicinity of Cedar Island Road and Linda Street).
Both locations will accept the following items:
- Household and outdoor items including furniture, mattresses, carpeting and toys.
- Metal goods including major appliances, storm doors and windows, lawn mowers, snowblowers, bicycles, automotive parts, propane tanks and fencing.
- Construction materials including lumber, drywall, masonry products, concrete, sinks, toilets and landscaping timbers.
- Electronics including computer hardware, audio/video components, radios and speakers.
The following items will not be accepted:
Tires, boats, campers, televisions, computer monitors, trees, brush, yard waste, automotive oil, paint and hazardous wastes (a regional household hazardous waste collection facility will take these items. Call 444-SINK (444-7465) or check at www.underthesink.org. Additionally, recycling information for these and other items can be found at www.greenbellevue.org).
Residents at the sites will be directed to unload solid waste directly into a Papillion Sanitation compactor truck or near a roll off container. All other items will need to be separated: metal and appliances, electronics, batteries, propane tanks and concrete and masonry products.
All children must remain in vehicles while in dump areas.
The City’s contractor has salvage rights to all materials brought to the sites. No salvaging will be allowed.
The city asks residents to not bring items that can be bagged and left curb side for normal weekly pick up.
Trees and shrubs can be dropped off at their usual dropoff location at Cedar Island Road and Rose Lane.
The annual clean-up is for City of Bellevue residents only who pay trash fees included on their MUD bill. Proof of residency is required by showing the previous month’’s MUD bill.
Clean up is restricted to residential items only. Commercial and business items will not be accepted. No vehicles larger than pickup trucks will be permitted unless prior arrangements are made.
The city requests a donation to the Bellevue Food Pantry with each load.
Senior citizens and disabled individuals who meet low income guidelines can make arrangements to have items picked up by calling 402-682-6602 by noon on Oct. 4. Those items will be picked up curb side on the regular trash day the week of Oct. 7.
For more information, call 402-293-3126 or email Kathy.Austin@bellevue.net.