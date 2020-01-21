Sixth graders at Bellevue Elementary put their hypotheses to the test at the Sixth Grade Science Fair Thursday at the school.
Seventy-two students from the school’s three sixth grade classrooms created boards and showed examples of their science projects. From ecology to biology, students presented to parents, teachers and lower-level classes.
The students’ projects were judged by 30 volunteer judges.
The top 10 students will compete in the Metropolitan Science and Engineering Fair at the Henry Doorly Zoo in March.
Below are the winners from the science fair (name, project title):
Overall winner: Charlie Cherbein (Keep ‘M Fresh)
Stephanie Matson’s class: First place — Emma Carlson (Survivor), second – Rowyn Eicher (Think Fast!), third – Carter Stednitz (Arcade vs. Homemade Controllers)
Meg Fahey’s class: First – Wyatt Valek (Temperature Effect on Plant Growth), second – Kaleigh Sullivan (Marker Evaporation Evaluation), third – Gabriella Teper (Fastest to Freeze).
Jodi Parnell’s class: First – Elizabeth Passey (Exploding Vinegar), second – Mason Frill (Multi-Colored Black Ink), third – Kyle Plagge (Rise or Rock).