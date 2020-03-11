A musical with various fairytale characters and difficult songs will be performed at Bellevue East High School for the spring musical.
Following up with last year’s performance of “Les Miserables,” East will perform “Into the Woods” and challenge the cast members’ acting and vocals.
Joseph Hamik, the musical’s director, said the story is one of his favorites, and he chose it because of the “talented students” in the drama department.
The music has been one challenge the group has had to overcome, though Hamik said rehearsals have been going well.
“It’s a pretty difficult piece, but we thought we had kids this year that were really talented and up for the challenge,” he said.
“We want to have them showcase their talents to us, so we try to pick things that challenge them a little bit to put themselves out there.”
The musical consists of multiple fairy tales coming together and telling their stories, such as “Cinderella” and “Little Red Riding Hood.”
“It’s a show that’s able to be enjoyed by a wide array of audiences,” Hamik said of the plot.
“Some of the themes are a little more complex, so there’s something there for the intense theater goers.
“But at the same time, the music’s catchy enough and the story simple enough and the characters familiar enough that even younger audiences at the same time can enjoy the show.”
“Into the Woods” will be performed Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. at the school, 1401 High School Drive.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and senior citizens and free for district passes, student activity cards, staff and children under 6.
For more information, contact Bellevue East at 402-293-4150.
The cast list is as follows:
Narrator: Jayden Mbatia
Cinderella: Bree Vasquez-Glover
Jack: Truman Koehler
Jack’s Mother: Georgia West
Baker: Alex Campuzano
Baker’s Wife: Tori Intelkofer
Stepmother: Julia Cheek
Florinda: Kenzie Minor
Lucinda: Morgan Sealy
Cinderella’s Father: Ian Wedergren
Little Red Riding Hood: Olivia Cotton
The Witch: Sydnee Wenninghoff
Cinderella’s Mother: Manni Seffron
Mysterious Man: Jack Wegner
Rapunzel’s Prince/The Wolf: Jon Ullom
Granny: Viktoriya Kucinsky
Rapunzel: Gracie Bishop
Cinderella’s Prince: Sean Williams
Steward: Kaden Nay
Giant: Olivia Watson
Snow White: Kaylee White
Sleeping Beauty: Michaela Stanley