Bellevue East High School’s fall play will touch on feminism and real life events.
“Radium Girls” by D.W. Gregory is the performance of choice for Bellevue East, which follows the lives of several women working in factories in the late 1910s.
Joe Hamik, the director, said the play was chosen because of the “talented young ladies” in the theater department.
“There were a lot of parts for ladies in the show,” he said. “I read about the story a few times in the past year and it’s gaining a lot of popularity. It was a good time to put it out there.”
Rehearsals have been “good” for the show, Hamik said.
“Fall typically is a good time because there aren’t too many events in the auditorium,” he said.
Hamik said he enjoys the play because of its historical relevance of women’s and worker’s rights.
“It highlights the importance of a historical event that doesn’t get talked about too often,” he said. “It’s a really good topical piece to learn a lot from.”
“Radium Girls” will be performed Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Bellevue East auditorium, 1401 High School Drive.
The cast list (role/performer):
Grace Fryer: Hanaa Tatby; Kathryn Shaub: Ciara Stueve; Irene Rudolph / Dr. Knef: Riley Fullerton; Mrs. Macneil / Photographer: Lydia Kuzeppa; Arthur Roeder: Jack Wegner; Edward Markley: Jayden Mbatia, Charlie Lee / Leonard F. Watkins: Kaden Nay; Dr. Von Sochocky: Corbin Richards; Tom Kreider: Sean Williams; Diane Roeder: Emily Reisz; Nancy Jane Harland / Harriet Roeder: LeAnn Hoover; Anna Fryer: Georgia West; Katherine Wiley: Sydnee Wenninghoff; Raymond Berry: Alex Campuzano; Dr. Drinker: Jon See; Dr. Martland / Male Shopper / Board #3: Brandon Redding; Jack Youngwood: Tyler Ourada; Dr. Bailey / Customer / Board #2: Alaina Younger; Mrs. Michaels: Daleeana Bulanda; Society Woman: Amelia Wimer; Clerk / Dr. Flinn: Ava Florez; Elderly Widow: Shaina Gies; Shop Girl / Board #1: Khiana Wilson; Marie Curie / Judge: Cam Smith; Store Owner / Venecine Salesman: Isaac Pueppke.