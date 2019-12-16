Bellevue is not done debating how to punish elected officials who engage in misconduct or leak certain sensitive information.
Earlier this month, the City Council approved ordinances giving Bellevue a pathway to punish officials who do things like sexually harass other council members or leak real estate deals that haven’t been made public.
The measures passed with one key amendment: While the council can vote to reprimand someone who engages in such behavior, or vote to remove him or her from a committee or task force, it doesn’t have the ability to remove that person from office.
But Councilwoman Kathy Welch wants another vote on the possibility of kicking someone out of office. Welch is sponsoring an item at Tuesday’s council meeting asking council members to “reconsider and to re-vote” on the controversial amendment.
It isn’t clear why Welch wants another vote on the matter; she didn’t return phone and email messages from The World-Herald on Friday. Jim Ristow, Bellevue’s city administrator, said he didn’t know Welch’s intentions.
It’s possible the councilwoman wants to flip her vote on the removal amendment, which would set up an up-or-down vote on the proposal.
Public opposition to the proposals often focused on the possibility of the council having the power to remove an official from office.
The city, in defending the proposal, said a series of progressive punishments would be employed first, and only behavior that was “egregious” would lead to someone’s potential removal.
Before the outcome of the last meeting was known, public statements from council members and the mayor suggested that the measure might hit a 3-3 tie, which Mayor Rusty Hike would have had to break.
Then Councilman Thomas Burns proposed the amendment that took out the removal-from-office feature. Welch voted for the amendment, which meant it passed 4-2. The misconduct ordinance itself passed 5-1.
At a previous meeting, Welch said she has been the target of sexually harassing language by a sitting councilman, who has not been publicly identified.
According to Ristow, any council member who is in the majority voting bloc on an issue can request a new vote — in this case, any of the four council members who voted for the amendment.
If the council, by a simple majority, approves the motion to reconsider the amendment, council members would then discuss the issue and vote on the proposal again.
The council would have to vote to open the proceedings to public comment, Ristow said.
Requesting another vote is not a common practice in meetings of local city councils or other public bodies, though it’s not unheard of. Ristow said the city researched the matter and found that in 2017, then-Bellevue City Councilman Jim Moudry requested a new vote on an ordinance.
Moudry could not be reached Friday afternoon.
Papillion spokesman Trent Albers confirmed that any council member who voted with the majority can request a new vote. He said that mechanism is defined in Robert’s Rules of Order — the rules that govern how many public meetings are conducted.
Albers said a new vote has not been requested in Papillion in recent memory.
The council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Bellevue City Hall, 1500 Wall St.