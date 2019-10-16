Bellevue City Council members could be removed from office for misconduct under two proposed ordinances introduced during Tuesday's council meeting.
The ordinances lay out the process for how council members would be removed from office should they engage in misconduct, including the addition of leaking information from a closed session to behavior considered misconduct.
Council members could be removed after a trial-like process that would begin with written charges filed with the city clerk and end in a three-fourths vote in favor of removal.
Misconduct of any kind could also result in reprimands, fines or loss of committee assignments.
"Our intent is not to remove somebody from office, but if you're held to a standard chances are you won't dip below that standard if you know there is some accountability behind it," City Administrator Jim Ristow said.
The city began looking for ways to address misconduct in July when information about a private developer in negotiation with the city was leaked to another real estate agent, Ristow said.
That deal was not the real estate deal in which Councilwoman Kathy Welch represented the city and voted in favor of last month despite her involvement in the deal. Ristow declined to identify the real estate project or the individual who leaked the information.
The proposed ordinances would also add recourse for misconduct like disparaging or discriminatory comments.
Ristow said one council member made inappropriate comments during a recent meeting and the city wrote a letter to the council member but couldn't take any other action under its current rules.
For members of the public who make inappropriate comments, it could mean a barring on further testimony or removal from the council chambers.
"We've had some very colorful comments made up here," Ristow said.
Fremont and Grand Island have policies to address misconduct, Ristow said.
Leaking information from discussions in a closed session would be considered misconduct under one of the proposed ordinances. It would also require individuals who are not elected officials or city employees to sign confidentiality agreements in order to participate in executive sessions.
The change is to protect deals like the one in July or personnel matters.
"It's not to hide it from the public, but it's to protect the individuals that we're working with," he said.
In other business, the council approved an agreement with the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency to redraw the city's election ward maps.
City Attorney Bree Robbins said ward realignments have to be approved five months before an election and must undergo three separate readings in order to be approved. The city had to wait to begin the process until its recent slate of annexations was approved.
A first reading will be at the Nov. 5 meeting and a third reading and vote will be Dec. 3. The new districts will be effective as soon as they are signed by the mayor.
Robbins encouraged anyone planning to file for election to the Bellevue council to wait until after boundaries are approved. The first day to file for election is Dec. 1.
The council also approved an agreement with Christensen Excavating Company for $8,800 to demolish the World Baseball Village concession building.
Garrett Sims, a Bellevue resident who has organized Facebook groups promoting the city's restaurants and businesses, was awarded the Jewel of Bellevue by Mayor Rusty Hike.