The total amount of planted trees in Bellevue city limits continues increasing.
During an annual tree board report, presented on behalf of Bellevue Tree Board president Tom Mruz, Ward 5 Councilman Don Preister during the body’s March 17 gathering said the city’s tree total sits at about 2,760. That total is comprised 48% of native species and spans 49 city-owned properties and parks.
“And we hope to increase that with future tree plantings,” Preister said.
During the past decade alone, Preister said 1,082 trees have been planted on public land by the Tree Board. For the ninth year, in 2019, the city was recognized as a “tree city” and community arboretum by the Arbor Day Foundation and the Nebraska Forest Service.
Last Arbor Day, $1,100 in grants provided by Green Bellevue and the Bellevue Garden Club enabled Tree Board members and government officials to plant nine trees at the Eastern Nebraska Veterans’ Home, Bellevue’s City Hall building and Gross Catholic High School.
In addition to providing more scenic beauty to the community, Preister highlighted how the Tree Board continues monitoring the ongoing emerald ash borer problem affecting communities across Nebraska and 26 other states, according to information provided by the Nebraska Invasive Species Program.
“Each year, over 10% of our present 148 unhealthy ash trees have been removed by the Parks Department,” Preister said.
Preister spoke highly of the Tree Board’s work in the Bellevue community, adding that the organization has contributed about $392,568 to the City of Bellevue over a 10-year period.
“I would like to personally thank the Tree Board for all of the volunteer work and all of their contributions,” Preister said.
In other recent happenings, the council:
*Approved a special designated liquor license for the Bellevue Economic Enhancement Foundation for RiverFest, scheduled June 26 and 27 at American Heroes Park.
*Introduced an ordinance to amend a section of the city’s zoning ordinance regarding indoor and outdoor recreational facilities as a permitted use in the FX zoning district.
*Introduced an ordinance to amend two sections of the city’s zoning ordinance to allow for the parking of semi-trailers, tractors or any truck exceeding 8 feet in width or 21 feet in length, as a conditional use permit in the BGH zoning district.
*Approved the event license application of the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce for Riverfest.
*Approved the event license application from MAK Throwers for the Celtic Festival – Highland Games on Sunday at Hastings Banner Park.
*Approved and authorized Mayor Rusty Hike to sign a contract with HOA solutions to complete Phase 4 of Bellevue Lift Station Upgrades in an amount not to exceed $85,095.
*Approved and authorized the mayor to sign the state of Nebraska Department of Natural Resources Relinquishment of Surface Water Appropriation by landowners for Permit D-1072.
*Approved and authorized the mayor to sign the proposal for the purchase of a new Gator from Plains Equipment group in an amount not to exceed $7,520.20.
*Accepted the annual audited financial statements from Oct. 1, 2018, through Sept. 30, 2019.