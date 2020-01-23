The community has come together to help Peg Kallman not feel alone in her battle with breast cancer through donations, prayers and words of encouragement.
Kallman, who’s taught at St. Mary’s Catholic School for 20 years, found a lump last October. Shortly after she was diagnosed with bilateral breast cancer.
With surgery and eight rounds of chemotherapy needed, treatment will be costly, and the music and middle school math teacher said it’s hard to tell how much money she’ll need. After a recent financial scare — when she was billed for a disputed amount of $13,000 — she started a GoFundMe to help with expenses.
Luckily that amount was settled and will be covered by insurance, but she doesn’t know about future bills.
“You don’t know how much it’s going to be; you don’t know how, how long it’s gonna take,” Kallman said. “There’s a path that they tell you and, you know, there’s a plan for treatment. But then, there’s just a lot of unknowns.”
She set a goal of raising $25,000 on the GoFundMe. Less than a week later, an anonymous donor gave $25,000.
Kallman was shocked. When the donation came in, she was at a chemotherapy appointment and started crying. That, and the numerous other donations totaling more than $27,800 from friends, family and the St. Mary’s community, were reminders that people are “wonderful,” Kallman said.
“Sometimes you just feel like you exist in this bubble,” Kallman said. “But then, all these people are saying, ‘No, no, no. We’re with you and you’re not alone.’”
While the type of cancer she has, known as Intraductal Carcinoma, is common, she said it’s rare to get it on both sides like she has.
Her cancer has spread to both breasts, both lymph nodes and under both arms, Kallman said. Doctors said they can’t identify what stage of cancer she has until Kallman undergoes surgery in the spring, but they think it’s stage two.
Kallman has 11 siblings, and the ones who live close take turns attending appointments with her.
Beyond family support, she said she has been amazed with her students’ compassion. They’ve made cards and brought flowers.
“Every time I see one of those things, that just kind of raises my spirits,” Kallman said. “I say, ‘You know what, this is a crappy day but I’m gonna get through it.’”
Former students have visited. Teachers and parents have said they’re praying for her. St. Mary’s Catholic Church held a service for her.
All the support, Kallman said, makes her feel like she matters.
“I don’t feel lucky that I have cancer, but I feel lucky that I’ve experienced that outpouring of love and compassion,” Kallman said. “I never expected it.”