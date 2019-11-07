The Bellevue Community Foundation has awarded $43,305.92 in grants to 13 organizations.
Grant recipients:
- Merrymakers Association, $4,000 to provide 36 live music performances at senior citizen facilities in Bellevue.
- Omaha Performing Arts, $1,000 for its kindergarten through 12th grade Musical Explorers program that serves 433 Bellevue students.
- S.A.V.E., $5,000 for an academic mentoring program that matches Bellevue Public Schools and Omaha Public Schools students with college students on college campuses.
- Bellevue Woman’s Club, $1,500 for planters and plants in Olde Towne.
- Bellevue Fire Department, $5,000 for the reinstatement of the BFD Medi-Bike team.
- American Legion Post 336, $2,000 for its monthly food pantry and bingo night.
- LeMay Elementary School, $4,420.92 for the development of a sensory space to assist students with special needs.
- Knights of Columbus Council 6192 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, $5,000 for cleanup of their a flood-damaged hall.
- Belleaire Elementary School, $2,385 for its school poverty simulation.
- BPS Academic Center of Excellence, $3,000 for driver’s education and community activities to disadvantaged students.
- Gross Catholic High School, $3,000 for its career and college planning program.
- The Country Bumpkins 4-H Club, $5,000 for programs and activities.
- The Banister’s Leadership Academy, $2,000 for after-school activities for Bellevue students.
BCF also awarded its MVP Award to Frank and Pat Kumor and Erwin’s Jewelers during its annual fundraising tailgate party Saturday at the Beardmore Event Center of Bellevue.
The BCF awards its MVP award to a person or persons who is a strong contributor to the Bellevue community. Erwin’s was one of the BCF’s first supporters seven years ago, according to a release.