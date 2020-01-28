Bellevue’s City Council approved its Capital Improvement Plan for the 2020 through 2025 fiscal years.
The plan has almost $27 million in improvements planned for the current fiscal year and is driven by the city’s recent annexation push.
Much of the money allocated for the current fiscal year is for equipment for departments, particularly the city’s streets, fire and police departments, to help serve the newly annexed areas.
About $12.6 million of the improvements will be paid by the city and the other $14.3 million from other sources, including $7.5 million from FEMA for a new public works facility.
The council briefly discussed waiting to do improvements to Washington Park that may interfere with the Farmer’s Market that begins in May, but the project is funded by Community Development Block Grant dollars that must be spent by July 1.
Other items approved by the council:
- An agreement with Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District for a pumping station for a drainage study for a pumping station near Offutt Ditch, also known as the Brown River, along Harlan Lewis Road. The study will cost $34,577, half of which will be paid for by the city and half by the NRD. FYRA Engineering will conduct the study.
- A real estate broker agreement with Colm Breathnach, a broker with Colliers International. The city had been without real estate representation since 2016.