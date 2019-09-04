Seven sanitary improvement districts will formally join Bellevue after the City Council approved their annexation Tuesday night.
Tregaron, Fox Ridge, 370 Pointe, Pilgrims Landing, Oakhurst/Oakridge East, Heartland Hills and Williamsburg will become part of Bellevue effective Oct. 1. They will add almost $330 million to the city’s property valuation, which would generate $2 million in property tax revenue and add almost 4,000 residents.
Other contiguous lots were also approved to be annexed.
A second round of annexations of nine SIDs had their first reading before the council. The public hearing for those SIDs – Normandy Hills, Lakewood Villages, Sunrise III and IV, Piper’s Glen, Cedar View, Orchard Valley, Spring Creek, Kennedy Town Center and Colonial Pointe, as well as some additional lots – will have their public hearing at the Sept. 17 council meeting.
The council also approved the city’s 2019-20 budget, which is for $80.9 million. The budget includes several large infrastructure projects like a new public works facility and repaving on 36th Street.
Bellevue’s levy of 61 cents per $100 of valuation is the same as the previous fiscal year.
Population growth from annexations is not reflected in the current budget. Finance Director Rich Severson said the budget will likely be amended at some point in the fiscal year to add the expenses associated with the annexations.
The council also approved agreements with Nebraska Department of Transportation to funnel more than $11 million in federal funds to Bellevue to widen 36th Street to four lanes between Highway 370 and Platteview Road and $1.3 million in federal funds for repaving projects throughout the city.
The council also awarded Felsburg Holt & Ullevig, an engineering and design firm, a $751,000 contract to study and perform design work related to the widening of 36th Street between Cornhusker Road and Highway 370. The city is studying whether to expand the stretch to three or four lanes.
In other business, the council:
• Approved reducing insurance requirements for owners of dangerous or potentially dangerous dogs from $500,000 to $100,000.
• Amended the budget for the Sarpy County and Sarpy Cities Wastewater Agency for fiscal year 2018-19.