Churches around the area have started to get creative during the COVID-19 outbreak.
With many places closing, such as schools and restaurants, and many events being canceled, churches are looking toward an online audience to help keep services going.
First Presbyterian Church
Mike Elliott, pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Bellevue, said his congregation has embraced the changes and is making the most out of social distancing.
“We embrace (social distancing) 100%,” he said. “I see that as one way we love our neighbor, by doing the things we can to protect people, to protect the most vulnerable.”
Though there are eight people in the congregation who are required at the church, all Sunday services and all church activities are canceled until further notice.
With this quick turnaround, Elliott said the team has begun implementing online options such as Bible study, live streaming Sunday services on Facebook and more.
Elliott said it will be “business as usual,” though a couple things will change because of the circumstances.
“A few parts of the service we won’t do because we won’t have children, we have no choir or anything like that,” he said.
The Facebook live streams have been popular, Elliott said, even among people outside of the church.
“We have a pretty wide audience,” he said.
There are other plans to limit exposure the congregation has, including people doing communion at home, Zoom conferences, a drive thru communion with sealed items and a parking lot service during Easter.
The church has also contacted visitors and offered helped in any way they needed.
“We have a lot of different options and things we’re playing around with,” Elliott said.
Elliott said he encourages people to take the cancellations and social distancing day by day.
“Find those online options — there are many churches who do online services and have been doing it way before this,” he said.
“It’s tough this is going on during Lent and Holy Week. It’s mostly just being flexible, people can still worship even if they’re at home.”
The church has services live streamed on Facebook, First Presbyterian Church of Bellevue Nebraska, and other information on bellevuefpc.org.
Calvary Christian Church
The congregation at Calvary Christian Church is very familiar with hosting online church services. So when the church decided to close its doors in order to flatten the curve and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the church was prepared.
Aaron Asay, executive pastor of Calvary Christian Church, said March 13 is the day the church realized it needed to do its part and close all campuses in Bellevue, Shadow Lake, Glenwood and Walnut Creek in Iowa.
“Being a church with multiple locations and having people come and gather with us in person, was definitely a challenge,” he said. “We have campuses with 800-900 people in the building at once, and we have some campuses with 100-200 people. But anyway we look at it, we just knew it was going to put a lot of people in a small amount of space, and that wasn’t going to help contribute to the solution.”
Though the change came suddenly, Asay said it wasn’t hard to adapt, as the church has offered online services for more than a year.
“We’ve averaged 200-300 people joining us every year on the weekend already,” he said.
Calvary Christian will livestream Thursdays at 6 p.m. and Sundays at 9:15 and 10:45 a.m. In-between regularly-scheduled sermons, the church will also be live at noon every day for praying, worshiping, hearing from the children pastors and more.
“We’re trying to do things as often as possible,” Asay said. “We’re trying to get people digitally connected as many ways as possible through the church online.”
Livestreams can be found on the church’s website, calvary.ch, or Facebook under Calvary Christian Church.
The response to the online sermons has been “great,” Asay said.
“We had over 2,300 people join us Sunday (March 15) morning, which is on par with our in-person weekend attendance right now,” he said. “That was really encouraging.”
Asay said though many people are having to adjust so quickly, he wants people to stay connected.
“It’s going to look different today than two weeks ago, but I’d give it a try,” he said. “People are going to be looking for community any which way they can find it, and the more they’re not able to be together with groups of people, the more they’re going to have to look online.”
Asay said he encourages people to also keep the faith while social distancing.
“Call people you haven’t seen in a long time, find a virtual community, join Zoom groups,” he said. “It’s going to be one of the most important things right now over the next coming weeks.”
St. Matthew the Evangelist
There are many ways St. Matthew the Evangelist Catholic Church is prepared for the closure of the school and church.
All public Masses and communal celebrations of the sacraments, including daily and weekend Masses, will be suspended, according to a document released by the church.
Updates to the parish and school can be found at stmatthewbellevuene.net.
The church will also implement live streaming on Facebook, including daily Masses Tuesdays through Thursdays at noon, weekend Mass Saturday at 1 p.m. and Stations of the Cross Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The live streams can be found at facebook.com/stmatthewcardinals.
Another thing St. Matthew will be doing is drive thru reconciliation, where Fr. Leo Rigatuso will be stationed in front of the main entrance of the church Wednesdays at 6 p.m. and Sundays at noon. Those attending must remain in their car and arrive individually.
Paula Banks, who works in the parish business office, said it’s important the church follow the direction of the Center for Disease Control and Archdiocese of Omaha.
“We want to help serve people the best we can,” she said.
“We’re doing our best to give as much info we have to continue as normal as possible.”