Kevin Hensel has been named the new president and chief executive officer of the Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber’s Board of Directors announced Hensel’s selection in a press release that noted his extensive ties to the Bellevue community.
Hensel is a former chamber board chairman, has served on the Bellevue Public Schools Foundation board and the Bellevue Safety Foundation board.
Most recently Hensel worked for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services where he was the Executive Leadership Coach and Interim Director of Human Services.
Hensel will begin his tenure on Monday.