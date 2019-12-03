Small businesses in Bellevue might have noticed an influx of customers on Saturday, due to it being Small Business Saturday nationwide.
Big retailers have touted sales surrounding Black Friday and Cyber Monday, often pushing small business to the wayside during the busiest shopping period of the year.
Frank Kumor, owner of Erwin’s Jewelers, said he noticed more foot traffic at his store on Saturday.
He said he attributed the increased business to several factors including the Christmas in Old Towne event, Small Business Saturday and the weather.
There was no snow or ice on the sidewalk, making stores in Old Towne more accessible to the community.
“Small stores are friendlier and more helpful,” Kumor said. “You feel more comfortable in them.”
He said the owners of these stores add a personal touch to the shopping experience that people will not find at larger retail stores.
“We don’t do anything special, we just do what we’re supposed to do and that is to help people,” Kumor said.
Rebecca Wells, owner of Rebecca’s Indian Trading Post, said she also noticed an influx of customers on Saturday.
“It’s nice to have support for small businesses because too many have fallen by the wayside over the years,” Wells said.
She agreed with Kumor that small stores have more personable service.
“Small businesses just have personal support for customers you won’t find at bigger stores,” Wells said.
Not all small businesses experience the increased amount of customers on Saturday.
Al Cole, a volunteer for the Class Act Thrift shop, said he was surprised the store did not see more people than usual.
“The people that came in were the customers that were going to come in already and are our regulars,” Cole said.
Even though the thrift store did not see increased business, Cole said he still thinks it is important to support other small businesses on Small Business Saturday.
“Us little people need to survive too,” Cole said.