In addition to books, Sump Memorial Library is home to movies, magazines and will be a temporary home for artwork belonging to six artists who are members of the Bellevue Artists Association.
The featured artists are Al Rhea, Bob Trummer, Ginna Palma, Marc Bradshaw, Duane Pieper and James Kalahar.
The association is a nonprofit group consisting of local artists with different skills levels.
The BAA currently has 35 members.
Jane Pullum, president of the BAA, said the artwork being displayed at Sump Memorial Library, 222 Jefferson St., will be there until the end of September.
Pullum said having the artwork displayed serves two purposes, one to get the artist’s name out to the public and two to promote the Bellevue Artists Association.
She said the group meets once a month on the second Tuesday each month and has guest artists speak at their meetings and demonstrate different techniques. They meet at Anderson Grove Church, 12005 S. 36th St. in Bellevue.
The meetings start with social time at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m. and end with an art presentation.
Membership dues are $30 per year.
Those interested in the organization can email Pullum at pullumjane@aol.com or view the Bellevue Artists Association Facebook page.