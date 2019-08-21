Public hearings on the annexation of seven sanitary improvement districts and contiguous parcels, as well as the 2019-20 fiscal year budget, proved to be largely uncontroversial during Tuesday night's Bellevue City Council meeting.
The seven SIDs — Tregaron, Fox Ridge Estates, 370 Pointe, Pilgrims Landing, Oakhurst/Oakridge East, Heartland Hills and Williamsburg — would add almost $330 million to the city's property valuation, which would generate $2 million in property tax revenue.
Residents of the SIDs who spoke weren't opposed to being annexed, but asked about assurances that services like trash, snow removal and police would equal those provided by the SIDs and Sarpy County and who would be their representative on the council.
The public hearing about Bellevue's next budget, which is for $80.9 million, was also uncontroversial. Bellevue's levy will remain the same at 61 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. The owner of a $200,000 home would pay $1,220 for the city’s portion of property taxes.
Police and fire spending will increase 7% and 9%, respectively, to $15 million and $9 million, and public works will increase 3% to $14 milllion. The budget also devoted the full $750,000 allowed to the city's LB 840 fund to develop land south of Offutt Air Force Base.
The council also approved and waived the second and third reading on refunding bonds and approved an interlocal cooperation agreement between the city and Sarpy County for information technology support services and public safety records management support services.