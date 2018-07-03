In the summer, heat and humidity can cause a lot of problems — most notably, heat stroke and dehydration.
Both adults and children need to be safe in these hot conditions.
Being cool and hydrated is the first priority to being safe in the heat.
“Be in the shade to keep your skin cool,” said Rachel Dysico, public health educator with the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.
While drinking water is a must, it’s important to schedule small amounts of water throughout the day.
“Setting a schedule and drinking small amounts of water throughout the day is better than drinking a lot of water all at once,” she said.
A big part of surviving the heat is letting your body acclimate to the climate.
“Letting your body adjust to the heat helps. But this can take up to two weeks,” she said.
According to the Center of Disease Control, extreme heat is the cause for more than 650 deaths on average per year in the United States. That makes the nation’s biggest weather killer.
There are different kinds of heat related illnesses that can lead to death. The two most common are heat stroke and dehydration.
“Many symptoms like vomiting, dizziness, lack of sweating, headaches and hot skin can lead to heat illness,” Dysico said.
Eating small meals and hydrating throughout the day can prevent these illnesses. Avoiding alcohol and sugar and substituting in water can help you avoid dehydration.
Leaving children or pets in the car can be very dangerous in the hot weather as well.
“Never leave your child in the car, even for a moment,” Dysico said. “The temperature in the car goes up way faster than it does outside,” she said.
Staying hydrated, cool and alert can keep you safe in the hot conditions.
“Pay attention to what your body us telling you,” she said.