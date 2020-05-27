Beardmore Subaru recently announced the Housing Foundation for Sarpy County is the recipient of a $33,000 award through Subaru’s “Share the Love” giving campaign.
“Share the Love” is a national Subaru campaign in which local dealers participate each December, according to provided information. Last year was the 12th year for the campaign that delivered more than $270 million to four national charities and 1,170 local charities. Donations of $250 are given for each Subaru purchased during the campaign.
Beardmore Subaru, provided information says, offered customers the opportunity to direct where their $250 contribution went. The Housing Foundation for Sarpy County was one of the options.
“Once again, Beardmore Subaru’s “Share the Love” program has been a huge game changer for the tenants served by the Housing Foundation for Sarpy County,” Housing Foundation president Jim Hawkins said in a news release.
“Over these past several years we have thoroughly enjoyed our relationship with Beardmore and are honored that they continue to recognize us as a local charity for the Subaru program. The generous awards we have received over the years have benefited the 350 families we serve in so many ways.
“When families fall on tough times the path back to self-sufficiency is a difficult one, but without a doubt, the task is made much more obtainable with these funds that provide a boost when needed. The funds can help remove barriers, educate, motivate, and simply empower our special families.”
Dealership owner Carey Beardmore said she and her colleagues view giving back to the Bellevue community as one of their greatest privileges.
“We’re so fortunate to carry on a 100-year legacy of serving people,” Beardmore said in a news release. “We’re honored to be able to make a difference in the lives of the people served by The Housing Foundation for Sarpy County.”