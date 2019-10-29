The Military Veteran Services Center at Bellevue University is having its fifth annual backpack donation drive until Nov. 7.
The backpacks will be donated to Siena/Francis House in downtown Omaha for homeless vets.
The drive is sponsored by the MVSC, Guitars for Vets and the Wounded Warrior Project. The backpacks are donated by the Wounded Warrior Project, with donations from around the community.
The bags will be handed out at the Siena/Francis House’s Veterans Day celebration Nov. 11.
The goal is to have 65 filled backpacks. Any donations left over will be handed out at the Veterans Day event.
Donations can be dropped off at the MVSC, 2108 Harvell Drive.
Items needed for the backpacks include winter hats, gloves and scarves; socks; shampoo and conditioner; deodorant; soap bars; shaving cream; razors; lip balm; toe nail clippers; hand and feet warmers; hand and body lotions; and snacks such as cheese and cracker packs and candy.