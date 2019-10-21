The auction to sell the bulk of the Southroads Mall was postponed, and, as of now, there is no rescheduled date.
Auctioneer Scott Moore of Omne Partners said he was told to “postpone” the Oct. 3 event that was set up to sell major portions of what now is called the Southroads Technology Park at 1001 Fort Crook Road in Bellevue.
Moore said he is awaiting further direction from the owner.
The northern and middle sections of the mall, whose occupants include Cornerstone Christian School, Bob’s Fitness Center and what Moore called “month-to-month” renters, were to be auctioned. They are owned by Southroads Shopping Center LLC, according to property records.
The southern portion, occupied by a TierPoint data center, was not part of the auction.
When Southroads opened in 1966, it was the second-largest enclosed shopping center in the metro area with more than 500,000 square feet on 27 acres, according to archived stories. At one time the mall housed TD Ameritrade but has been largely empty for many years.