Sarpy County Assessor Dan Pittman knows his office will be busy the rest of the year, so he wants property owners to get in touch sooner rather than later.
This spring’s flooding is one reason. The Sarpy County Board of Equalization recently approved valuation adjustments for more than 600 properties that were damaged by the flood, and owners of those properties have until Sept. 5 to formally protest if they wish.
Property owners who wish to protest must fill out Form 422 and return it to the Sarpy County Clerk’s office, 1210 Golden Gate Drive in Papillion. Those protests will then go before the Board of Equalization.
Notices were mailed out Aug. 9, Sarpy County Clerk Deb Houghtaling said.
Pittman said after that formal protest period, his office will be busy tracking repairs, demolishes and sales and adjust valuations of those properties accordingly. The Bellevue area was the hardest hit and thus will see a lot of traffic from the Assessor’s office, he said.
Those property owners should keep in touch with his office, he said, because his representatives can see that a dumpster is outside a home but they don’t know if it is being renovated or is completely gutted.
If there is dialog early on in the process, Pittman said, that will prevent the need for formal protests next year.
He said his office typically has around 600 protests a year but had almost 1,000 this year.
Protests take a lot of time, he said, so he wants to be proactive this year.
Property owners and his office can usually come to an understanding and avoid a formal protest if they keep each other informed, he said.
Assessed property values have to be published online by Jan. 15.