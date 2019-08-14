It’s Arrows to Aerospace time once again.
The three-day civic celebration kicks off Thursday with a special event at the Bellevue Public Library and concludes Saturday with numerous events at Washington Park.
The highlight of the weekend is Saturday’s 10 a.m. parade along Mission Avenue, but Lupe Mier, president of A to A sponsor Bellevue-Offutt Kiwanis, said there is more to A to A than the parade.
New to this year’s event is Thursday’s 6:30 p.m. appearance of Nebraska Poet Laureate Matt Mason and fellow Nebraska writers Fernando Montejano and Clif Mason at the library.
Julie Dinville, Bellevue’s library director, said the poets will read excerpts of their work and take questions about their writing from those in attendance.
On Thursday, the Mission 150 celebration will be from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Bellevue Volunteer Firefighters Hall at Franklin Street and 21st Avenue.
The event recognizes Bellevue’s first school and there will be a social/mixer with a $10 cover charge with a cash bar and historic displays of the school.
On Friday, the traditional senior luncheon and bingo game will be held at the Bellevue Senior Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“This is something that we’ve been doing as far as I know for the past 30 years,” Mier said. “We’ve always provided a meal for the senior center.”
On Saturday at Washington Park, the Pancake Man will be serving up flapjacks from 8 to 11 a.m. The cost is $6 for adults and $4 for children 10 and under.
Another returning event Mier said is Flag Retirement Ceremony conducted by VFW Post 10785 from noon to 12:15 p.m. at Washington Park.
Also Saturday is the ninth annual Families of the Fallen Walk and Families of the Fallen Gathering and Dinner. Gold Star families will march in the parade and flag presentations will be made at 12:15 p.m. at Washington Park. There will be a ceremony and dinner later in the afternoon at Bellevue Christian Center, 1400 Harvell Drive.
As part of the A to A celebration, the Bellevue Little Theatre invites the public to attend a presentation of “Bellevue’s Got Talent” on Saturday at 2:30 pm.
Olde Towne streets will likely be more congested than normal this year as Bellevue’s other annual civic event, RiverFest, is staged at American Heroes Park at the east end of Mission Avenue.
RiverFest was originally scheduled for late June, but flooding prompted its postponement. It was moved to the same weekend as A to A because it was the only available date for the carnival company.
For a full schedule of events going on at Arrows to Aerospace refer to the pullout in this paper.
More on the Mission 150 celebration and Families of the Fallen events can be found on Page 2.