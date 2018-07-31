Two suspects in a June 14 Bellevue jewelry store robbery are in custody.
On July 25, the Kansas Highway Patrol arrested 31-year-old Jamele D. Nolden in Sumner County, Kan. He faces extradition to Nebraska on charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
On July 26, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrested 32-year-old Saphira D. Davis in Grant County, Okla. She faces extradition to Nebraska on charges of robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony.
The arrests are related to the armed robbery of Elder Jewelry at 10531 S. 15th St.
According to Bellevue police, after looking at rings, the male suspect is alleged to have brandished a handgun and stolen approximately $20,000 worth of jewelry.
Bellevue police detectives, according to a press release, identified the suspects and requested warrants on July 18 for their arrests.