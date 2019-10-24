Five people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old Bellevue man.
Matthew A. Brenden was found dead in Faulkland Park, 8700 S. 48th St., on Sunday morning.
Brenden’s death has not been ruled a homicide, said Bellevue Police Capt. Tim Melvin on Wednesday. An autopsy found that Brenden died from a single gunshot wound to the head, Melvin said.
“Circumstances leading up to (Brenden’s) death are still under investigation,” he said.
Police arrested Eric J. Palmquist, 21; Nolan B. Carpenter, 18; Emily L. Groff, 18; Armondo Becerra, 20; and Alyssa M. Edmisten, 18. They were booked into the Sarpy County Jail on Tuesday and are awaiting bail hearings.
Investigators determined that Brenden was at a home Sunday morning near 46th and Virginia Streets when he sustained the fatal gunshot wound. His body then was taken to nearby Faulkland Park, Bellevue police said.
Palmquist was arrested on suspicion of concealing or removing a human body, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs.
Carpenter was arrested on suspicion of concealing or removing a human body and tampering with evidence. Groff and Edmisten were arrested on suspicion of tampering with evidence.
Becerra was arrested on suspicion of removing, concealing or abandoning a human body and tampering with physical evidence.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Sarpy County Crime Stoppers at 402-592-STOP.