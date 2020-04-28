Amy Cullum believes teachers have the rare ability to adapt to nearly any situation thrown their way, even if it means re-configuring the way they present content to students during an ongoing pandemic.
“Teachers are the most flexible people on the planet,” said Cullum, who has owned Apples & More in Bellevue since June 2019. “You have to be able to fly off of the radar and do what needs to be done at any given moment.”
As a former educator, Cullum has taken the do-what-needs-to-be-done approach in her store, which offers an assortment of teacher supplies, educational activities and more. Typically, Cullum would be spending her spring stockpiling back-to-school supplies, but the COVID-19 outbreak has forced her to rapidly adapt.
“It’s been a challenge for me because I had to completely shift my focus,” Cullum said. “The things I was bringing in during January and February were mainly those back-to-school decor things, the things that the teachers need to get ready for the 2020-21 school year.”
Her operations budget, she said, was aligned with that plan. But now, she’s been working to bring in fun, new educational activities to fill the immediate needs of her customers. Because of this, she said that she has been able to remain operational, albeit with a few adjustments.
“I’ve been doing curbside pickups if someone doesn’t want to come in,” Cullum said. “And I’ve told them that I would FaceTime them, or walk them through different things – I’ve done that for some people.
“I’m willing to help however they need to be served.”
Cullum acknowledged, though, that all of the moving and shaking has caused her some financial stress. With her current budget aligned with stocking back-to-school items for teachers, unexpected dollars have come directly out of her pocket to meet her customers’ needs.
“Financially, I’ve been feeling the pain, not because people aren’t coming in, but because I didn’t budget for this,” she said. “I have to pay for stuff to come in and then it sells and then I get paid … I got a lot more into debt than I anticipated, or wanted to, based on the fact that I have to do this to service the community.
“And I’m willing to do it to service the community, it’s just scary.”
Overall, Cullum said the past weeks have been eye opening in a few ways. First, she said it’s reaffirmed that she does provide a valuable service to the greater Bellevue community. Second, she added that it was a bit of a wake-up call to expect the unexpected.
“I guess I’ll be better prepared financially in the future for this kind of thing,” she said. “I will know that I have to have an emergency fund in my budget.”