Apples and More, 1013 Galvin Road S., celebrated its grand reopening Saturday and Sunday.
Carnival games, food and celebrity teachers were all part of the celebration.
Amy Cullum, owner of Apples and More, said she purchased the store in June and realized more work had to be done.
“I bought the store and I came in to look at it and felt there were things in the current education environment that were missing,” Cullum said.
She said she wanted to turn the store into a place that catered to both teachers looking for supplies and parents looking for educational toys.
Cullum has experience in teaching and the corporate side of the education world and said she feels prepared to execute her vision for the store.
Instead of a traditional opening, Cullum wanted to do something different.
“I wanted to do something besides, ‘Oh come in and see what I did to the store,’” Cullum said.
Each person who attended the event received a raffle ticket upon entering the store and earned more raffle tickets by paying to play carnival games.
Raffle tickets were redeemed for chances at several prizes, including Apples and More gift certificates and school supplies.
Cullum said she knows the amount of money teachers spend on their classroom can get expensive.
“I want to give back because they do so much on their own and they wear their hearts on their sleeves trying to take care of kids, not only teaching but having to teach social and emotional skills,” Cullum said.
The celebrity teachers who attended the grand reopening event were Chad Boender, Melanie Ralbusky and Alisha Peare.