The proposed annexation of seven sanitary and improvement districts sailed through a Bellevue Planning Commission hearing Thursday, all approved unanimously and none suffering major objections from residents being annexed.
The annexations focus largely on SIDs in southwest Bellevue, communities that have long been a part of Bellevue’s civic scene even though they do not currently sit formally within the city’s formal boundaries.
They are:
• SID #171 Tregaron.
• SID #177 Fox Ridge Estates.
• SID #182 370 Pointe.
• SID #183 Pilgrims Landing.
• SID #186 Oakhurst/Oakridge East.
• SID #197 Heartland Hills.
• SID #265 Williamsburg.
Together, they represent an increase in the city’s property valuation of $329.2 million, which will generate an additional $2 million in annual property tax revenue for the city. The SIDs also currently have a combined $2.5 million in cash and investments deposited with the county treasurer, all of which will pass to the city upon annexation.
On the liability side, the city will inherit $12.7 million in bond debt and $146,312 in construction debt. The annual payment on the bond debt is currently $1.2 million, although the city is expected to refinance that debt at lower rates. The construction debt is expected to be paid off immediately.
Overall, the city expects a net increase in revenue from the annexations of $857,405 a year. To this can be added increased sales taxes from items delivered to the area, as well as sales tax from automobile sales, although the amounts generated cannot be estimated in advance.
The annexations are expected to add 4,357 people to Bellevue’s population.
No one voiced significant opposition to the annexations, perhaps because residents of all but one of the SIDs will experience a property tax cut because the city’s levy is lower than their SID’s.
The exception is Pilgrim’s Landing, which see an increase in property taxes of $34.22 a year per $100,000 of valuation.
Bellevue Planning Director Chris Shewchuk, however, said even Pilgrim’s Landing residents will likely gain financially from the annexations once cheaper trash collection and water rates are factored in.
Concerns were expressed over whether homeowner associations in the various neighborhoods would be free to continue community maintenance projects after annexation.
Shewchuk assured residents that annexation would make no difference to homeowner associations.
The Bellevue City Council will consider the commission’s positive recommendations at its Aug. 20 session.