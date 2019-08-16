Public hearings for the annexation of seven sanitary improvement districts will take place at Tuesday's Bellevue City Council meeting.
The seven SIDs are Tregaron, Fox Ridge Estates, 370 Pointe, Pilgrims Landing, Oakhurst/Oakridge East, Heartland Hills and Williamsburg.
Once annexed they will add almost $330 million to the city's property valuation, which would generate $2 million in property tax revenue.
Also at the meeting will be:
- A public hearing for the city budget, which is for $88.3 million but will likely be amended to reflect additional expenses once annexations become official.
- Introduction of an ordinance to reduce insurance requirements for owners of potentially dangerous dogs from $500,000 to $100,000.
On the consent agenda and thus not up for discussion unless a council member asks the item be removed from the consent agenda:
- The purchase of $60,000 in playground equipment for Swanson Park.
- Approval of a memorandum of understanding between the city and Athena Arms allowing the Bellevue Police Department to use the business for firing range practice.
- An $89,950 contract with Todco Barricade Company for bike lane markings removal on Fort Crook Road between Chandler Road and Capehart Road.
- A memorandum of understanding between the city and Bellevue Public Schools outlining responsibilities of school resource officers.
The council will meet at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 1500 Wall St.