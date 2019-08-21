Bonding with students every day and seeing them grow into adults has always been Angie Burns’ favorite part of being an educator.
Burns, a former assistant principal at Chandler View Elementary, returned after four years to serve as principal.
Burns started her education career as a teacher at Skinner Magnet Center, then moved to Masters Elementary in her first administrative role, was assistant principal at Chandler View for five years and then principal at Picotte Elementary before coming back to Chandler View.
Having been at the school four years prior, Burns said she looks forward to the familiar setting.
“The teachers are so great about building relationships with the families and the kids and just reaching out to the community,” she said. “It’s exciting to return to a community like that.
“I should also still know the fifth- and sixth-graders, so that should be fun to reconnect with them.”
What brought Burns back to Chandler View was a “new challenge,” and also how much the school has changed in her four-year absence.
Burns said she loves OPS because of the district’s support.
“Just about anything we need, there’s somebody at our district office that can come assist us with it,” she said. “That’s what I loved about being here before as assistant principal — everyone really comes together and rallies around people when there’s a need.”
Having been in her role since July 1, Burns said she’s “ready” for the students to return the first day of school.
“I’m excited to get re-acquainted with the kids and meet all the new faces and getting them here to get going and do our work,” she said.
Burns’ main goal is to build relationships and also not implement too many changes unless they are needed.
“Since I’ve been gone for four years, it’s hard to come in and make a whole bunch of changes,” she said. “I need to learn again what we’re all about and what’s happening here and go from there.”