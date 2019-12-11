Thanks to Anderson Grove Elementary’s new club, students are learning how to become leaders, work as a team and how to boogie.
Anderson Grove introduced a dance club earlier this year after Olivia Lee, the school’s speech pathologist, and Lauren Rutledge, a fifth grade teacher, teamed up to give students a creative outlet.
“We really wanted to do something that inspired kids to get out and be active and we knew there was a lot of kids who liked to dance for fun,” Lee said.
To be in the club, students had to tryout with a 30-second to one minute prepared routine.
Based on creativity, dance skills and preparation, Lee and Rutledge chose 18 out of 30 third through sixth graders who tried out to be in the club.
While not every student made the team, Lee said she is happy to give students a chance to explore an activity that impacted both her and Rutledge’s life.
Lee said she grew up taking a variety of dance classes while Rutledge was a cheerleader for many years. By starting the club, both instructors hope to provide club members, who may not have a chance otherwise, to go to dance class.
“I was fortunate that I was able to go to dance outside of school,” Lee said. “My school never had anything like this, so I think it’s pretty awesome that at Anderson Grove we are able to give that opportunity.”
During club meetings, which take place for an hour after school on Tuesdays, students learn new dance moves and choreography that are performed at school assemblies.
“My favorite part is seeing the creativity that students have,” Lee said. “They get together and work on teamwork skills and create a routine.”
From jazz and hip hop to line dancing, the group covers an array of dance styles.
In addition to dance moves, Lee said she hopes students in the club learn leadership, teamwork and collaboration skills because being on a team means “you share one common goal together,” she said.
Fourth grader Callie Privett said she is excited to be on the team.
“I’ve loved dance for a lot of years and I’ve always wanted to be on dance team for high school so it’s kind of preparing me,” Privett said.
Some of her favorite parts of being in the club, Privett said, is being surrounded by supportive people and of course, the fun dance routines.
“The people and coaches are nice and the dances are very fun. They are kind of sassy dances,” she said.
Lee said she and Rutledge enjoy sharing their love of dance with students.
“We are really passionate about it and we love to see that kids want to explore that interest,” she said. “Dance is so near and dear to my heart because it’s something that’s special. You can be creative, have fun doing it and you can show emotion through it.”