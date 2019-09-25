Harmony with the zeitgeist has never been my strong suit.
Backyard Baseball is quite possibly the greatest computer or video game ever made, and when the 2005 version was released my friends and I begged our parents to buy it for us and we ripped it out of the box and put it into the computer as soon as we got home.
This may be the last time in my life I wasn’t at least three years behind what popular culture said was cool. I didn’t get a Facebook account until 2010, after I graduated high school. I never really figured out the Soldier Boy and next thing I knew everyone was doing this thing called the Dougie. I never got challenged to dump a bucket of ice on my head.
I rarely lose sleep over any of this, but I recently had an experience that made me question my ways.
“Hamilton,” the musical that took the world by storm in 2015 to overwhelmingly positive and unceasing coverage, is wrapping up its tour of Omaha this weekend. I attended Friday’s show, and in short, all the hyperbole you’ve heard about it is true. It’s fantastic.
During its meteoric rise I never once sought out even a morsel of the “Hamilton” soundtrack, mostly because the hype made my contrarian nature ever more resolved to remain aloof — I also refused to read the Harry Potter series for mostly the same reason.
But I must admit that I was curious.
My girlfriend suggested we listen to the “Hamilton” soundtrack on a road trip to Colorado this summer, and my rebellious heart repented after about four songs.
How could I dismiss something so beautiful and dynamic? What else have I missed out on all these years?
Other examples of my lack of appreciation and foresight:
“Breaking Bad.” It’s a uniquely scripted and visually artistic show that won 16 Emmy Awards, but I didn’t start watching until it was almost over. The last three episodes are intense and the series wraps up more perfectly than any show I’ve ever seen. Plus, “Baby Blue” by Badfinger is a great song.
Anthony Rizzo. Bryan LaHair was an All-Star first baseman in 2012 for a really bad Chicago Cubs team. Midway through the year, the Cubs promoted the 21-year-old Rizzo as the first baseman of the future, but I was perplexed why they would replace an All-Star like LaHair with a young, unproven player. Since 2014, Rizzo has averaged around 30 home runs and 100 runs batted in per year, made three All-Star teams and on a glorious night in Cleveland in November 2016 caught the final out of the Cubs’ first World Series win since the first Roosevelt administration.
Coffee. I told myself I’d never rely on coffee to make it through the work day, and I still don’t, but is there a more comforting way to start a morning than a warm cup of Joe?
There are other bandwagons that I caught up to late — “Stranger Things,” “Parks and Recreation” — those I missed and won’t make the effort to catch — “The Walking Dead,” pumpkin spice — those I’m glad I avoided — “Jersey Shore,” Pokemon Go, Crocs — and those I wished I’d avoided — “How I Met Your Mother,” social media in general.
To those around me, next time I snub a pop culture wave, insist I reconsider and at least try dip my toes in. Masterpieces like “Hamilton” don’t come along very often and I don’t want to throw away my shot to enjoy them.