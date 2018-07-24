Vera Lynn, happily, is still with us.
The name is probably unfamiliar to many today, but to those of us who understand the role her gentle, sad, resilient songs played during World War II it is a matter for rejoicing that the sweetheart of the British armed forces remains alive at the age of 101.
Very few members of the Anglo-American generation that fought that war, who found solace in the music of Vera Lynn, the Andrews Sisters and the Big Band era, who bequeathed to the world a legacy of courage, elegance and a determined patriotism, walk still among us. The age of the Chattanooga Choo-Choo, Guadalcanal, Iwo Jima and Normandy is fading, as it must, given that the youngest of those who served then are now in their 90s.
The death of Bellevue resident and retired Air Force Col. John Watters at the age of 101 on June 30 is another doleful sign of the passing of a generation whose greatness can be measured only against those who answered the call of Lexington and Concord.
John Watters and Vera Lynn were born an ocean and six weeks apart, and although it will never be my privilege to meet Miss Lynn, I did know Col. Watters.
He came in to see me one day, the first of several visits. He asked for me specifically and feigned wanting to talk about something or other. It quickly became apparent, however, that he had discovered through my column that I was born and raised in Great Britain, and he being a thorough Anglophile, wanted to talk about his time in England where, among other things, he met and married his English rose of a wife.
I instantly recognized this elderly man as the personification of the American military officer portrayed in innumerable written, spoken and Hollywood accounts. He had attained a great age and yet retained the verbal agility of a man half his age. He spoke elegantly, and with precision, using what I considered that grand old transatlantic accent but which may have been just his native Alabaman leavened by travel.
In due course he invited me to his home where I met his still beautiful wife, Jean, who survives him after 72 years of marriage. Feeling a little like an imposter, being Welsh, I nevertheless enjoyed the familiar English treats Mrs. Watters provided, and delighted in her own remarkable tale of wartime service, which, for those who have ears to hear, included helping break the Enigma code.
Like all human beings I take too much for granted, but I hope I may say I have never taken for granted the service of those who delivered us from evil during World War II and who kept guard during the long years of the Cold War.
Col. Watters did rather more than his bit in this regard, serving as lead operational bomber for the storied Gen. Curtis LeMay in World War II and holding several senior command positions thereafter with Strategic Air Command. His service encompassed World War II, Korea and Vietnam.
And yet, he spoke to me always of other things.
His most recent visit to these offices — still driving, incidentally, in his second century — concerned an injustice he felt had been perpetrated against the man who runs the Sarpy County Veterans Office, whose work he admired. This was a small matter, perhaps, considering the colonel’s lifetime involvement in great, global affairs, but good men are always alert to small injustices.
And Col. Watters was a good man.
We were lucky to have had him.