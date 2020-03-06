It's been a dream come true, Amber Passey said, working as Bellevue Public Library’s assistant children's librarian over the past year, but she’s moving on.
Passey is saying goodbye to library patrons to move to California, where her husband Brent Passey is stationed in the Air Force.
Her supervisor Michelle Bullock, head of children’s services at the library, said Passey will be greatly missed.
Bullock said Passey was never hesitant to tackle a new project. During her time at the library, Amber created four new programs: Pre-K Book Club, Friday Playgroup, S.T.E.A.M. activity and the Stories and S.T.E.A.M. activity.
“Her ability to sense what the community needed, what the families needed, and then put that together in program form is unlike anybody that I've ever worked with,” Bullock said.
After three years at the Bellevue library (two as a clerk), Passey said she’s going to miss the children, her co-workers and all aspects of working at the library.
Her family has moved many times, and each place they’ve lived has become a part of who they are, Passey said, especially Bellevue.
“It has a huge part of my heart,” Passey said. “I’m really happy to have been able to work at the library and contribute to the community here.”
Her last day is March 28. Though sad to leave, Passey said she’s excited for the new chapter in her life. While in California, she’ll be studying to earn a master’s degree in Information and Library Science from San Jose State’s online program.
The library is now accepting applications to fill her part-time position.
According to a job posting on the City of Bellevue’s website, the job is 25 hours per week and starts at $12.81 per hour. Visit bit.ly/2PKPsWj for the role’s description and requirements.
Those interested should submit a resume to bellevue.net or bring it to the Personnel Office, 1500 Wall Street, anytime from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Applications close Tuesday, March 17.