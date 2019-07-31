Fontenelle Forest opened its newest attraction last week.
TreeRush Adventures is a family-focused outdoor attraction for ages 4 through adults that allows guests to test their limits with balance, agility and height all while moving at their own pace.
The courses are equipped with tightropes, bridges and zip lines that suspends over 6 acres north of the Nature Center.
After about six years of planning to add the new park, Molly Mullen, manager of marketing and events at Fontenelle Forest, said she is happy to provide a fun and unique activity to the community.
“I’m just so excited for it to be open to the public just for the fact that people have been anticipating it for months,” Mullen said.
With four levels of courses, the park offers a variety of challenges for those with different abilities.
“This is a great opportunity to overcome your fears,” she said. “This is a really good way to work your way up to something scary.”
There is a yellow course for beginners with platforms 10-12 feet high, a green course for intermediate participants with platforms 20 feet off the ground, a blue course for the more advanced that has platforms 35 feet high and finally a black course for those looking for a challenge with platforms 55 feet high.
The trails are marked beginner to expert and consist of 100 challenging elements made of rope, cable and wood and include more than 10 zip lines.
Climbers have two hours to navigate through the trails and are encouraged to start at the yellow level, but can do any course they desire.
By swinging from the trees, “you’re definitely going to get a new perspective of a forest you’ve been coming to your whole life,” Mullen said.
Welcoming the new amenity, Mullen said, is just another way Fontenelle Forest can serve the community.
“Now we can show the community that we have something new happening here,” she said. “We’ve been around for 100 years but we are not slowing down anytime soon.”
Mullen said she also hopes this addition will help draw people closer to nature.
“We are always coming up with new ways for people to fall in love with nature and this is a new one people can try,” she said.
It’s also a good way for people to focus on mindfulness, Mullen said.
“I hope participants who come for an adventure outing learn something new about nature and learn how to quiet their minds for a moment and take in what’s around them,” she said.
The cost of TreeRush Adventure at Fontenelle Forest is $13.50 for children ages 4-8, $29.25 for children 7-11 and $33.75 for children 12 through adults. To make a reservation, visit treerush.com.
Fontenelle Forest is located at 1111 Bellevue Blvd. N.