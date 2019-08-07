The ninth annual Families of the Fallen Walk and Families of the Fallen Gathering and Dinner will be held Aug. 17 in conjunction with the Arrows to Aerospace celebration.
Gold Star families will march in the 10 a.m. parade down Mission Avenue, and flag presentations will be made at 12:15 p.m. at Washington Park.
To be honored that day at the park’s gazebo are:
World War I 1st Lt. Jarvis J. Offutt, who died Aug. 13, 1918 in France. Sponsored by Doug and Kim Reid.
World War II Pfc. Morris R. Worrel, who died Sept. 27, 1942 in the Philippines. Sponsored by Family Fare, a Spartan Nash Company.
Korea Cpl. Albert E. Buddy Mills, who died July 25 in 1950 Korea. Sponsored by Jim and Cindy Meier.
Vietnam SMSgt Jack T. Baker, who died Feb. 11, 2018 in Omaha. Sponsored by numerous golf buddies.
On Terror Sgt Jon E. Bonnell, Jr., who died Aug. 7, 2007 in Iraq. Sponsored by Family Fare, a Spartan Nash Company.
Honor and Sacrifice flag: Line of Duty Lt. Robert L. Cormier, who died July 25, 1984 in Dallas. Sponsored by seven fraternity brothers.
The Fallen Gathering and Dinner will be held at Bellevue Christian Center, 1400 Harvell Drive. Check-in begins at 2:30 p.m., with the program at 3:15 and dinner at 3:45.