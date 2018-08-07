In 1994 as a senior at Bellevue University, Bellevue police officer Suzanne Kessler was an intern with no intention of working as a law enforcement officer.
Now serving the Bellevue community for 24 years, Kessler said she’s had many rewarding experiences as an officer and wouldn’t want to be anything else.
Kessler, a road patrol officer originally from Calfiornia, worked as an intern for the Bellevue Police Department her senior year of college.
She took the written exam for a paper at the end of her internship, passed with a high score and then took the job, which she said she “couldn’t refuse.”
“It never occurred to me to be a police officer, and that’s kind of the times, too. It was very much women did social work, men did police,” she said.
“There were hardly any women at this department when I started, maybe two. I took the job because I thought it would be really, really cool. I thought I would have to do the social worker and I hated that.”
Kessler, now one of eight women in the Bellevue department, works 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. She drives through traffic, writes down reports and waits for calls to come in.
Since she started, Kessler has worked with almost the same officers.
“They’re good, it’s comfortable just because you’ve worked around them so long,” she said.
“Everyone’s very familiar. Most people stay together on the same shift. You get used to everybody and their personalities.”
Proud moments
Kessler said her proudest instances have been bringing justice to victims.
One case that really solidified Kessler’s love for her job was two years after being hired. She had been on a call with several new officers responding to a little girl’s call saying her father had a gun and threatened to kill her and her family.
“This little girl who was like 7 wrote a statement and she said, ‘My daddy was going to kill us and he took baby so-and-so. He had a gun, I got the phone, I called the police, the police came and we were saved,’” Kessler said.
“And I was like, ‘What if we didn’t save them?’ So, that hit me really hard. Suddenly it wasn’t that it wasn’t fun anymore, it was just really dead serious. That little girl and that blind faith in the police. It was really the most important thing I’ve ever had as an experience.”
Kessler’s main focus is about protecting the public.
“Justice for young people, children is my most rewarding part of it,” she said.
Dealing with trauma
Kessler said there are tough things that come with the job, such as responding to “horrible domestic violence problems,” deaths of children and “not making a difference in certain cases.”
“You don’t have as much influence as people might think you do,” she said. “It’s a cool job because you can run your own day and do a lot for people, but it is really negative long term.
“Some of it doesn’t go away. If you see horrific things like a suicide or death of a child or something like that, you really don’t forget about it. You’ll flash to it forever.”
Kessler said officers dealing with traumatic experiences can have a debriefing from a critical instant stress management team, which she’s part of, or they can cope with a “completely random thing” outside of law enforcement.
“I have a completely separate life from here,” she said. “I sell at the Bellevue Farmer’s Market (selling honey) and I’ve got a little acreage where I raise bees and I have some horses and chickens. For me, when I’m done working, I don’t really feel like I’m police.”
Misconceptions about officers
When it comes to misconceptions regarding law enforcement, Kessler said there are many officers and the public have to deal with.
“There’s a lot of perceptions about police right now about police shootings that I don’t think are inaccurate,” Kessler said.
Kessler said instances she’s seen of police officers racially profiling and using brute force against people in other parts of the country, she doesn’t see at BPD.
“I don’t see them take biased action, and it wouldn’t be tolerated in our department, anyway,” she said. “You just can’t do it, you’d just end up getting fired.
“I don’t know anybody in this department that wants to go out and be brutal or unkind to the public.”
To combat this conception, Kessler said she’d love to see a more diverse police force in Bellevue and throughout the U.S.
“I believe that would get rid of the misconception of that it’s a whole bunch of white guys,” she said. “The police force should represent the community.”
Even at BPD, Kessler said officers don’t like doing paperwork, which is something they have a lot of if they arrest people or stop someone in traffic.
“People think you’re just writing people tickets for everything, but it’s really the other way,” she said. “There’s a lot of discretion, a lot of leniency.”
Kessler said, at the end of the day, officers are getting people to comply with the law.
Life as an officer
Kessler said she never wanted an inside job, which is what she got at BPD.
Besides bringing justice to victims, Kessler said she loves being outside and being able to control her own position.
“Once you have a reputation that you do your job right, people aren’t monitoring you or following you around,” she said.
Kessler said she was happy to be at BPD because she felt strongly about certain issues.
“I always felt, in school, pretty strongly against issues such as domestic violence and exploitation of children, but it was all in an academic way,” she said. “I’m in a position to take some of that down and I have the authority to do it.
“You might be able to take everything you learned and come through for somebody who’s calling you.”