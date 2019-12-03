The Bellevue Public Library offers numerous family-friendly activities and events for all ages this holiday season.
The library’s holiday offerings run through December, starting with performances from several music groups – both choir and band ensembles.
The groups will perform holiday seasonal classics.
The first group to perform during the Bellevue Holiday Music Series is Bellevue East High School’s E. Street Jazz Ensemble. They perform Wednesday at noon.
The ensemble will also perform on Dec. 12 at noon.
Celtic Boulevard Music Group will perform Thursday Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m. The Celtic Boulevard Music Group is a local favorite, said Michelle Bullock, head librarian for children’s scheduling.
The group consists of members of all ages.
They will play traditional Irish music and holiday themed songs with fiddles, bagpipes and Irish dancing, Bullock said.
The next musical group is the Ring of Flutes, which will perform Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m. The group will perform flute-only holiday music.
The group consists of mostly adults with seasoned performance experience, and is sure to be a relaxing and enjoyable event, Bullock said.
The last musical group to perform in the Bellevue Holiday Music Series is the hand bell ensemble Bit of Bronze from the River City Ringers group.
The group will perform festive holiday songs using only hand bells. The group performs at noon on Dec. 18.
Other seasonal events include wine ‘corknament’ craft program for last-minute gifts is Monday at 2 p.m., Retro Recycling night using donated hymnal pages to make angels on Dec. 11 at 6:30 p.m. and present wrapping party on Dec. 17 at 6:30 p.m. to assist in getting presents wrapped before Christmas.
Each of these seasonal events requires pre-registration and is open to those 18 and up. Call 402-293-3157 to register.
Outside of the seasonal events, regularly schedule events will be held with a holiday twist, such as S.T.E.A.M. and LEGO club for children and Color Me Calm, Writers Group, Tai Chi and CHI Health Screenings for adults.
Throughout the month, there will also be storytime and book clubs. Parents can enjoy relaxing events with their children or can peruse the library’s offerings as the children enjoy the more child-centered events, Bullock said.
All events are open to the public and are hosted at the library, located at 1003 Lincoln Road.
The library hours are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m.
The library will close early on Christmas Eve and will resume events on Dec. 28.
