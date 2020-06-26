Bellevue Little Theatre will hold auditions July 5 and 6 for upcoming productions of Stuart Ross’ “Forever Plaid”, and Rick Lewis and Arthur Whitelaw’s “The Taffetas.”
Auditions begin at 6 p.m. July 5 and at 7 p.m. July 6, and will run every 20 minutes.
Callbacks will be July 7 and possibly July 8. Callback song and material will be posted closer to audition dates at bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com.
Cast needs are four men for “Forever Plaid” and four women for “The Taffetas.”
Audition forms will be posted online at the BLT’S website and need to be filled out and emailed to bellevuelittletheatre@gmail.com by July 3.
The two shows will run from Sept. 18 through Oct. 4 with rotating performance dates for each. Each production will perform three evening and two afternoon shows.
BLT has a new set of etiquette rules when arriving for auditions:
• Do not enter the building until five minutes before a scheduled audition.
• A face mask will be required at all times, except during an attendee’s time on stage.
• Enter through the door on the right of the BLT building. There will be a label indicating the correct door.
• When entering the building, actors need to proceed to an area in the lobby marked by an X.
• When an actor’s audition time comes, they will be shown to an assigned seat.
• Auditions will proceed with only musical auditions.
• After actors have performed their selection, they will be asked to proceed to the exit and they will be contacted by BLT for any updates.
“Forever Plaid” tells the story of Sparky, Smudge, Jinx and Frankie who discover they share a love for music and then get together to become “Forever Plaid.” On the way to their first big gig, the “Plaids” are broadsided by a school bus and killed instantly. It is at the moment when their careers and lives end that the story of “Forever Plaid” begins.
“The Taffetas” is set in a 1950’s TV studio and tells the story of the four singing sisters (Kaye, Peggy, Cheryl and Donna) who are making their national debut appearance on “Spotlight on Music,” a fictitious weekly program on the real-life Dumont Television Network.
The Bellevue Little Theatre is located at 203 W. Mission Ave., in Olde Towne Bellevue.