Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN SARPY...WESTERN BURT... SOUTHEASTERN WAYNE...CUMING...NORTHEASTERN COLFAX...WASHINGTON... DODGE...DOUGLAS...SOUTHWESTERN THURSTON...EASTERN SAUNDERS AND NORTHERN STANTON COUNTIES UNTIL 200 AM CDT... AT 134 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 4 MILES NORTH OF PILGER TO NEAR FREMONT TO 6 MILES SOUTHEAST OF MEAD. MOVEMENT WAS NORTHEAST AT 40 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... OMAHA, BELLEVUE, FREMONT, PAPILLION, LA VISTA, BLAIR, RALSTON, GRETNA, WEST POINT, VALLEY, STANTON, SPRINGFIELD, ARLINGTON, YUTAN, WISNER, PENDER, SCRIBNER, LYONS, WATERLOO AND HOOPER. THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 80 IN NEBRASKA BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 432 AND 450. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN AND EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA.